Abdul Aziz re-elected unopposed as DAP Batu Kitang branch chairman

KUCHING (Sept 7): Abdul Aziz Isa has been re-elected unopposed for the second consecutive term as Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kitang branch chairman during the branch annual general meeting (AGM) recently.

During the AGM, the newly elected committee members also approved a resolution urging the state government and Land and Survey Department to expedite the application process of over 300 applicants from Kampung Tematu and Kampung Semeba to obtain their land titles.

“This is because the issue in obtaining land title has yet to be resolved in the past 18 years,” said the branch in a press statement.

Besides, the branch also requested the state government and Kuching Water Board to hand over two plots of land in front of Masjid Darul Ehsan and Block C to Kampung Haji Baki.

“This is because these two plots of land have turned into a haven for drug addicts. This matter has been raised repeatedly but has yet to receive any attention from the authorities,” it said.

It said the residents of Kampunng Haji Baki had verbally requested Kuching Water Board to hand over the two plots of land in order to build a recreational centre that includes a multipurpose hall, leisure area and car park.

The new line-up of DAP Batu Kitang branch committee are Abdul Aziz Isa as chairman, Jack Murch James (vice-chairman), Mary Joycelyn Dahop (secretary), Bryney Apit Jawa (assistant secretary), Jemaini Ibrahim (treasurer), Poh Guan Chai (publicity secretary), Anna Dimin Minjap (women’s affairs secretary), Albert Meol and Zakaria Julai (committee members) and Paul Niden Minjap and Ahmad Saad (internal auditors).

The AGM was chaired by Lohaves Ansoon while the State Committee Member was represented by former Stampin MP Julian Tan.