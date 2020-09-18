Elvic, Lee eye golden Sukma swansong

KUCHING: The Johor Sukma will be the last hurrah for wushu exponents Elvic Bong Qian Zheng and Lee Hui Xian and both are hoping for a perfect Sukma send off by winning gold medals for Sarawak.

The duo are also keen to spearhead the state wushu team in its mission to recapture the glory at the 20th edition of the Games, due to take place in April next year.

As experienced campaigners, both shoulder massive responsibilities in guiding the team at the national multi-sport event.

For 21-year-old Elvic, he will not be putting too much pressure on himself to perform but will try his very best to help the team win medals.

Having won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the last three Sukmas, the UCSI student, who is pursuing a diploma in Hotel Management, has set a two-gold target in the men’s qiangshu and men’s changquan.

He will also be taking part in the men’s jianshu.

“My performance has been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the recovery has only attained 80 per cent after resumption of normal training in July,” he added.

Elvic’s teammate Lee, who won one gold and two bronze medals in 2018 Sukma in Perak, is looking forward to retain her title in the women’s nandao as well as capturing gold in the women’s nanquan and nangun.

The 20-year old, who is a member of the national backup squad, is training full-time to realise her goals.

“I am still not in my tip-top condition for Sukma but hopefully I can recover 100 per cent in February or March to be able to sign off my final Sukma outing on a good stead,” she said.

Sarawak’s sole Malay representative Arifah Yong Khairul Kok, 21, is also looking to make a breakthrough after winning a bronze here in Kuching four years ago.

She also competed in Perak but was not happy with her performance where she failed to win any medal.

“As this is my final Sukma, I yearn to have the feeling of being a champion,” said Arifah who will be down in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian.

Meanwhile, another potential medalist Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern is seeking to improve her performance in her third Sukma outing.

“I am hoping to win the gold in my pet event qiangshu and also medals in jianshu and changquan,” said the 16-year old student of Chung Hua Middle School No. 3.

In Perak, she won silver in the jianshu and bronze in qiangshu.

Stephanie was roped into the state backup team in 2015 when she was 11 years old. The lass from Sibu has also competed and won medals in the Sarawak Wushu Championship, Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia Wushu Championship and the Sarawak International Wuwang Cup Invitational Championship.

Other members of the Sarawak wushu shadow team are Fu Sian Wie, Edwin Wong Sing Yew, Edison Wong Sing Yen, Johan Wong Wei Xiang, Mok Xiao Yuan, Danny Ling Hang Kee and Fung Tai Leong.

The two other members of the women’s team are Ann Sim Jia Eng and Elizabeth Beckia.

Tema manager is William Lo Chan Ying while the head coach is Yoong Thong Foong and he is assisted by Lau Hui Wei and Diana Bong Siong Lin.