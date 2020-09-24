Sabah’s resources will go back to Sabahans, says Muhyiddin

SANDAKAN (Sept 24): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has refuted Parti Warisan Sabah’s claim that he was out to rob Sabah of its resources.

“Perikatan Nasional has governed the country for only seven months, what can we rob in seven months? Warisan said we have oppressed the people of Sabah.

“We are not oppressors. Do we look like oppressor? Pirates?” he asked when meeting with the people at Sim Sim Futsal Court here, today.

“We do our best. Sabah is rich with resources. Warisan said we want to take Sabah’s treasure. No, what belongs to Sabah goes back to the people of Sabah, for the interests of Sabahans,” he said.

He added that during this period of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, choosing a party in the state election that would provide stability in the state government might be the best choice.

“Covid-19 is still here and it will continue to be here until vaccine is found. So we are living in uncertainty, we cannot predict what is going to happen next; if we could keep our jobs for the rest of the year, or if we have food on our table for our families for the next few months. So vote for a strong government.

“I cannot deny that the Federal Government has to assist the State Government regardless of the stance of its ruling party, because it is stated in the Constitution.

“But, that is what is ‘wajib’ (compulsory). What about what is ‘sunat’ (not compulsory)? If we (state and federal governments) have the best relationship, have the same direction and same ‘heart’, we (federal government) can help more than that (what is compulsory),” he said, followed by loud cheers from the audience.

Also present during the ceremony were Vice President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PBBM), Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee, and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) President, Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Kah Siong.

The programme in Sim-Sim is the third stop for Muhyiddin after he visited Beluran, and Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Juhar here, today.