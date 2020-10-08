MoE’s decision to close schools based on data analysis, detailed discussions – Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: Any decision with regard to the closure of schools in the country is made based on in-depth analysis of the available data as well as detailed discussions with the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN), says Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) appreciated the people’s views and was aware of the concerns of parents with schoolgoing children.

“I received many views and suggestions from various parties on the need to close schools when there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We at MOE are constantly monitoring the situation in schools throughout the country,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page tonight.

Radzi said the COVID-19 situation was unprecedented, and that the ministry was working hard to find the best approach in overcoming the crisis.

Commenting on the closure of schools in Klang, Selangor, as well as Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran in Sabah starting tomorrow, he said the decision was made following confirmation from the MOH that the areas had been classified as red zones.

“As stated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special address yesterday, any decision on the closure of schools throughout the country, if necessary, will be made at the special MKN meeting on COVID-19, based on the advice of the MOH,” he said.

He also urged all parties to work together in addressing the challenges faced during the pandemic. — Bernama