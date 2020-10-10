Jannie questions termination of community leaders

KOTA KINABALU: Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang has questioned the decision made by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to terminate the service of all community leaders with immediate effect.

She said in a statement that a letter dated October 2, 2020 was signed by State Secretary, Datuk Safar Untong, instructing the termination of all Community Developers, Village Management Council (MPKK), Urban Committees (JKDB), District Heads, Native Chiefs, Native Chief Representatives and village chiefs with immediate effect based on a cabinet decision on October 1, 2020 has sparked confusion and anxiety among communities especially the Orang Asal or native communities.

She said that the action to terminate all Native Chiefs will cripple not only the Native Court system but also all communities in the rural areas.

“It has created unnecessary anxiety and will definitely inconvenience the Orang Asal (indigenous) communities especially those who need to conduct native marriage registrations, engagements, native court cases and arbitration at the village level,” she said.

She added that it was extremely irresponsible for the newly-formed GRS government to politically intervene in the native court system.

“The replacement of Orang Asal leaders should respect native law and conduct proper consultation, at the minimum, with the Majlis Hal Ehwal Anak Negeri (Native Affairs Council) and the Jabatan Hal Ehwal Anak Negeri (Natives Affairs Department),” she said.

She also questioned the decision since the full cabinet has not been sworn in at the time of the termination and the portfolio responsible for native affairs has not been decided.

“If the GRS government have the Orang Asal’s development in mind, it should work towards strengthening what has been achieved by the Ministry of Law and Native Affairs instead of the deciding to do away with the Ministry,” she said.

She added that while the previous Warisan Plus government have also replaced Ketua Kampungs, it was done in stages and the selection process was made through the local authorities, chaired by the District Officer or President of the Municipal Councils, with clear criteria. In the meantime, native court personnel continued to operate to ensure a smooth transition in the native court.

“Likewise, the Chinese and other urban communities are also bound to suffer with the termination of the Kapitan or Ketua Masyarakat Cina, and the Jawatan Kuasa Dalam Bandar (JKDB) and their respective committees, who have worked tirelessly to serve these communities. The time gaps in replacing the individuals and committees would also cause difficulties and anxiety.”

She said that the GRS leaders, especially Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, should be taken to task for talking rhetoric about caring for people’s wellbeing. This blatant abuse of power by the GRS government shows their lust of power and control, and put little regard to the wellbeing of the Orang Asal and other communities.

“In my experience in the Kapayan constituency, the leaders selected for these positions have worked with full dedication to serve everyone in their assigned areas, even with a small allowance. Once they were appointed, they served everyone regardless of their political allegiance,” she said.

She then urged the GRS government to give them due respect by honouring these leaders individually with a dignified termination notice and appreciation for their service instead of treating them as pariahs.

“All payments due to them should also be paid in full as soon as possible.”

She also challenged the GRS government to hold local government elections for all local community leaders whom they have just terminated.

“This would prove they are better than the previous Warisan Plus government, which initiated a transparent and participative process to select these portfolios and even designed and conducted an election process to select a Ketua Kampung that was used for Kampung Tunoh in the Kapayan constituency in 2020.”