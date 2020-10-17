Former premier Dr Mahathir sends his condolences to late Ting Pek Khiing’s family

KUCHING: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad has expressed his condolences to the family of Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing over the passing of the renowned property mogul on Friday.

In a letter to Ting’s wife Puan Sri Wong Sui Chuo that was posted on Facebook, Mahathir said he and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were saddened to hear the news of Ting’s passing on Friday.

“It is with sadness and deep regret that Hasmah and I received news of the demise of your beloved husband, Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing this afternoon.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. We pray his soul will rest in peace,” said Mahathir in a letter posted on Facebook late on Friday night.

According to The Borneo Post quoting a source close to the family, Ting was said to have passed away at his residence at Jalan Song here at about 3.30pm on Friday, surrounded by his family members. He was 79-years-old.

No further details are available at the moment as the family had requested for privacy.

One of Ting’s most impressive achievements was completing the construction of Sheraton Langkawi Beach Resort in just 100 days in 1991, which impressed the then prime minister Mahathir.

Other accomplishments included the upgrading of the Kuching International Airport in 2003 and the awarding of the RM15 billion Bakun Dam mega construction project to his company, Ekran Bhd in 1994.