‘Life is more important than money’ when it comes to Covid-19, stresses Dr Sim

KUCHING (Oct 25): The people have to choose either health or wealth as more important when it comes to Covid-19, said Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He was asked to comment on Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s comments accusing him of being unethical in sharing confidential information of Covid-19 patients detected on Friday.

“Public interest should come first, and (that is why we don’t name the people), otherwise we hide? Ask them (the public), want to get more people infected? Ask the people ‘Life first or money first?'” he told reporters when met after a road renaming event at a hotel here today.

Asked on about the impact on doing so to the livelihood of other traders at the same vicinity, Dr Sim said that everyone was able to think for themselves and know which to choose when it comes to life and earning money.

“Life is more important than money,” he stressed.

Yesterday, Dr Yii called out Dr Sim’s revelation of the Covid-19’s kueh seller’s son operating a food store along Carpenter Street had tested positive for Covid-19, but that information had since been removed from Dr Sim’s Facebook post.

He added that this information had affected many stall owners and hawkers at Carpenter Street, and affected their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim sidestepped the question when asked if Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), who he is an advisor of, would stop itinerant traders from operating during the pandemic, saying that he could not answer the question and the question should be directed to the SDMC chairman instead.