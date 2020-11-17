Covid-19: New cluster detected in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: A new cluster of Covid-19 infection, Matambai Cluster, was detected yesterday in two districts in Sabah, namely Kota Kinabalu and Penampang, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Matambai Cluster involved the index case (no. 22,962), detected following screening of the individual with symptoms of infection on Oct 22 and was then admitted to the Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre in Matambai, Penampang.

“The close contact screening detected 23 more positive cases. All these cases have been admitted to the Low-Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre at the Kepayan Women’s Prison or Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Until noon, Nov 16, 333 individuals had been screened, of whom, 306 were found to be negative, three still waiting for the test results (and 24 detected to be positive),” he said at a news conference on the Covid-19 developments here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced the end of the Jeram Cluster involving Kubang Pasu district in Kedah yesterday. — Bernama