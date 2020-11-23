What’s in Raspberry Pi for schools? Manyin gives breakdown of cost, components

KUCHING (Nov 23): The provision of Raspberry Pi computers for primary schools was decided after consideration on a student’s capacity and limitation through the use of an appropriate technology platform and adopting new modern tools in teaching, said Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

The Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research added that the single-board computers provided over 40 per cent cost reduction when compared to a personal computer (PC) or laptop.

“This means that more students can benefit from our limited budget,” Manyin said in a statement, further stating that each Raspberry Pi computer, together with its 19.5-inch monitor, keyboard, mouse and preloaded software, would cost RM 1,191 whereas an Intel NUC Mini PC would cost about RM1,700 and an additional RM 300 to RM 500 for each Microsoft Office license.

He was responding to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s recent statement urging the state government to be more transparent and provide its justification to purchase Raspberry Pi computers for primary schools, where he claimed the device was not suitable to replace normal desktop in primary schools.

Despite not using Microsoft Office software, Manyin said that Raspberry Pi computers come with pre-installed Open Source Office Suite, which is highly compatible with Microsoft Office software.

“Hence students can learn to use necessary office software such as Microsoft Words, Powerpoint and Excel as much with a Raspberry Pi as they would with a standard PC,” he said.

He added the Raspberry Pi computer is equipped with a function called ‘internet-in-a-box’, which works as an intranet network and ensures learning can still happen even if there is no internet connectivity.

Moreover, Manyin said students would be able to learn coding, programming and explore innovative ideas through project-based learning beyond the classroom and the computers could serve as a platform to promote and strengthen innovation culture.

“Both Raspberry Pi and standard PC have different complexities for multiple applications. However, for the usage of primary schools’ students where the emphasis is on basic information and communication technologies (ICT) skills, Raspberry Pi will do the job well,” he stated.

Manyin said Sarawak Information System (SAINS), which is wholly owned by the state government, had been appointed to supply a total of 10,100 Pi packages to 1,265 primary schools statewide.

“Each package will consist of a Raspberry Pi 4 4G preloaded with an Open Source Office Suite, a 19.5-inch monitor, one set of keyboard and mouse, and 64 GB Micro SD Card. The package also includes supply, delivery, and installation of the computers in the schools, training of teachers as well as a three-year warranty for labour and parts,” he added.

He said that the warranty would relieve teachers and students of worry, as there would be a one-to-one replacement any breakdowns occur.

He pointed out number of Raspberry Pi allocated to each school ranges from 4 to 30 units depending on their number of students.

“Besides, the training provided to the teachers will include setting up and minor maintenance of the Raspberry Pi computer, using the Open Source Office SUite, coding and programming and internet browsing.

“SAINS will also provide a 24-7 Help Desk to provide first-level assistance when needed. There is no limit to the number of cases that can be logged to SAINS Contact Centre,” he said.

To illustrate the computers had been widely adopted globally, Manyin said Raspberry Pi computers had been extensively used in primary schools throughout Great Britain, as well as in the United States and some countries in Africa and South America.

“The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Research will complement the provision of the ICT tools with training for both students and teachers that will empower them to use the technology widely.

“We want to ensure that all young Sarawakians are given the opportunity to learn and develop ICT skills as early as possible and empower them to use ICT to learn more effectively. The ministry has no ulterior motive of wanting to profit from this program,” he said.

Nonetheless, Manyin remarked that his ministry welcomed any queries and comments on all its activities but hoped all questions could be directed at the ministry first, instead of highlighting it in the media.

“Programmes that can contribute to enhance our student’s performance and reduce urban rural divide should not be used as political capital to earn cheap publicity,” Manyin stressed.