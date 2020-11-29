PSB launches Kuala Rajang, Semop branches

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) officially launched its Kuala Rajang and Semop branches on Friday.

In his speech, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said he hoped the voters in both constituencies would give the party the opportunity to bring change to Sarawak.

“We will ensure that the rural people of Sarawak will fully enjoy water and electricity supply in a short time. Every longhouse and village will be connected with a better road system, and would not need to use logging or plantation tracks.

“Not only that, we will also provide better medical and healthcare facilities. In other words, the people could enjoy a better life under the mission and vision of PSB.

“Moreover, we will work hard to bring about better education facilities for the people and ensure employment stability in all sectors, including agriculture, as well as upgrading the living standards of the people of all races,” he pledged.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said PSB would only select candidates of sincerity and integrity, who would really fight for justice, equality, and development for all people irrespective of race, religion, or culture.

Pointing out PSB as a multiracial Sarawakian political party, he said it would fight for the interests of Sarawak, particularly under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He called upon all PSB members to be well prepared for the next state election.

Meanwhile, PSB Kuala Rajang pro tem chairman Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi said rural people were in dire need of drastic development.

“We are thankful that PSB has the backing of the people and has successfully spread its wings throughout every corner of Sarawak. Over the past few years, PSB has harnessed its entire energy to instil the awareness in all of us to defend the people’s interests, and restore the dignity of the nation,” he said.

He thanked Wong for entrusting him with a spot on the PSB presidential council, where he (Abang Aditajaya) represents the grassroots Malay and Melanau communities.