Dr Annuar: More longhouses in Pasai Siong area placed under lockdown for active case detection

SIBU: The number of longhouses in Pasai Siong area that have been placed under lockdown have increased to 19 from eight previously, involving a total of 2,059 residents, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar, however, was quick to point out that the increase in the number of longhouses being placed under lockdown did not mean that the virus has infected all these longhouses, but it was to enable the authorities cover a wider area in the active case detection.

“Yes, it (the number of longhouses under lockdown in Pasai Siong area) increased to 19 from eight previously. Because we want to cover a bigger area for case detection.

“Therefore, it does not mean that all these longhouses have been infected (by the virus). It is just a standard health measure in active case detection to ensure no positive case being missed out,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said the additional 11 longhouses that were placed under lockdown yesterday were Rh Doris, Rh Peter, Rh Iboi, Rh Sijah, Rh John Anting, Rh Ambi, Rh Pensi, Rh Tony Emat, Rh Sika Gawan, Rh Layang and Rh Edmond Salib.

On Saturday, Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw disclosed that Sibu recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster.

Siaw said the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

Following that, eight longhouses in Pasai Siong were placed under lockdown on last Saturday namely Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said food have been delivered to the affected residents.

Dr Annuar said Lanang Health Clinic and SibuJaya Health Clinic are providing Covid-19 tests for those who had attended the funeral at Rumah Langi Ambau @ Douglas in Pasai Siong or had been to that area from between Dec 29, last year and Jan 8.

He advised those going for the screening to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOP), including wearing of face masks and practice social distancing.

He also called for a stop to lackadaisical attitude in the war against Covid-19 especially when Sibu is now a red zone.

“Please avoid crowded places and if this cannot be avoided, wear a face mask. Stay at home and go out only when necessary,” he advised.