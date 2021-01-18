Stop accusing teachers ‘makan gaji buta’ during MCO — NUTP

KUALA LUMPUR: The public have been urged to stop accusing teachers of getting paid for not doing anything with the implementation of the Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) method during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, following the spread of Covid-19.

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang said since the early implementation of the MCO, educators had often been labelled with various accusations such as ‘makan gaji buta’ (getting salaries for not doing anything), when in truth, they were trying to do their best.

He said during the PdPR implementation, many teachers were willing to make sacrifices to ensure that students could attend learning sessions, and while implementing this method, almost all related costs were actually borne by the teachers themselves, especially those involving utilities.

“Some teachers sacrifice their own money to subscribe to Internet data, and some teachers even create their own studio at home to ensure more interesting teaching sessions,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Education announced that face-to-face school sessions, starting Jan 20 nationwide, would only involve students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), and Malaysian Vocational Diploma (DVM) examinations, as well as equivalent international examinations.

All primary school pupils and secondary students from Form 1 to Form 5 would follow PdPR, according to the suitability of teachers and students, beginning Jan 20.

Acknowledging that face-to-face learning had an impact and achieved objectives when compared with PdPR, Aminuddin said in the current situation, all parties should accept the fact that PdPR

was the only option available. — Bernama