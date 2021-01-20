Masing wants walls, fences built at Malaysia-Indonesia border

KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing wants walls or fences to be built at strategic places along the Malaysia-Indonesia border to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into the state.

He said Sarawak had also proposed to build a 1,032km highway along the border from the Biawak Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex at the south of the state, all the way up to Lawas, its northernmost district, which is estimated to cost RM24 billion.

“On the construction of the walls and fences, Sarawak needs Putrajaya (federal government) to assist. After all, we aren’t only protecting Sarawak’s territory but the country’s,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Bernama.

He said in his recent visit to Telok Melano, a border point at the south end of Sarawak, he could see a village, a road built by the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and a ‘rat trail’ or illegal border crossing trail near the border.

“There are no less than 70 of such trails from Telok Melano to Lawas. It is a real challenge for us to seal the border with Kalimantan (in Indonesia),” he added. – Bernama