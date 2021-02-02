Sarawak is still destination of choice for business event planners – Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Feb 2): Last year alone, Sarawak secured an estimated total economic impact of RM293.27 million and an expected direct delegate expenditure of RM159.38 million from 80 secured events that are scheduled to take place from now until 2026, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“From these figures, RM17.59 million of the total tax revenue is expected to generate at least 23,276 job placements for Sarawakians in the years that the respective events are to be held.

“While we live in a time where uncertainties reign in our business and travel outlook, these figures proved that Sarawak is still a destination of choice for business event planners,” he said in his special message at the first-ever virtual launch for the ‘Meet Differently’ campaign by Place Borneo on Zoom and Facebook Live Tuesday.

Abdul Karim, who is also the Youth and Sports Minister, noted that there is need to regulate the nature, format and size of an event for everyone’s safety and peace of mind hence the need to ‘meet differently’.

Noting that he has seen more and more events having adopted virtual platforms last year, Abdul Karim said he is of the opinion that digital events are important to propel the industry forward.

“In the future, I firmly believe that hybrid events, a combination both of physical and virtual, with strict SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) are the way to go forward as it gives the best of both worlds.

“Attendees from all over the world can have the choice to attend physically or virtually,” he added.

Abdul Karim said that without a doubt, hosting events and meetings in a world affected by Covid-19 requires major changes and adjustments.

“With new measures, there will always be uncertainties. We need to mitigate uncertainties among travelers and event participants with industry-friendly policies and guidelines.

“Destination hosts, event planners, travel organisers need to assure the public and this can be done through friendly refund policies, customised travel insurance and more,” he added.

He assured that the state government is always ready to help in giving information on the best practices and guidelines for venues and event planners to undertake when crafting their events going forward.

“We must remember to instill confidence in attendees, through clear and transparent information and communication.

“Via campaigns like ‘Meet Differently’, we can communicate directly on the state’s readiness and measures related to health, hygiene, and safety that we will take to boost delegate confidence and attendance,” he said.

Abdul Karim encouraged business event planners to strengthen their collaborations with Business Events Sarawak.

He pointed out that with an internationally recognised marketing campaign known as Tribe Legacy Sarawak, the Bureau is welcoming industry players to further generate ideas and discussions on what can be done to mitigate and craft a worthwhile experience for business events.

“I urge all industry partners to work closely with BESarawak, as our joint direction is to develop hybrid events. It is time for us to band together and develop business events as one by sending positive messages to strengthen the industry.

“It takes a combined effort for us to work together and restart the industry with safe in-person events and hybrid functions. We are now at the forefront of creating new best practices and guidelines to serve as the norm in event planning and we must welcome it,” he said.

Following the virtual launch, there was a special ‘TuesdayTalk LIVE: Business Events Edition’ with industry partners and friends on how they are adapting their respective organisations and associations to ‘meet differently’.

The panelists for the special session included Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Permanent Secretary Hii Chang Kee, Business Events Sarawak acting chief executive officer Amelia Roziman, Damai Beach Resort general manager Muhammad Fadhil Abdullah, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching sales and marketing director Premala Danapakiam, Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) president Datin Dona Drury Wee, and Place Borneo director Gracie Geikie.