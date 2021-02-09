Travellers stranded temporarily by diversion road collapse

MIRI: The contractor of the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project had to improve the stretch of the road at KM54 in Lambir to enable vehicles to pass through after the road diversion collapsed on Sunday night.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the alternative road was passable to traffic at 9am yesterday after Public Works Department (PWD) had instructed the contractor to restore this vital link.

Over 20 passenger vehicles and cargo trucks were stranded after the road diversion collapsed, and the contractor immediately mobilised its heavy machinery to construct a passage to the ongoing road project.

According to Ir Siaw Ming Chian, zone manager for JKRS Pan Borneo Highway (Northern), the road foundation was weakened by a flood last week and the pavement was further damaged by passing overweight lorries.

“Currently, the traffic is diverted to the under-construction road while the contractor makes good the damaged diversion road,” said Siaw when contacted

yesterday.

Paving for the alternative road was put off yesterday due to the rain and it would be carried out when the weather permits.

A motorist turned back at this collapsed section when he saw it was impassable to small vehicles at 7am yesterday, and posted pictures of the scene on his Facebook page later and asked for information on when the road would be re-opened to road users.

A truck was stuck in the middle of the muddy alternative road, blocking the path while smaller vehicles and a van were stranded there at 7am.