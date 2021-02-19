NUJM: Malaysiakini contempt case ruling marks ‘sad day’ for press freedom in M’sia

KUCHING (Feb 19): The National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJM) said the Federal Court’s decision today to fine Malaysiakini’s operator Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd RM500,000 for contempt over its facilitation of five readers’ remarks against the judiciary on the news portal’s website marked a sad day for Malaysia’s press freedom.

In a statement, NUJM said it is in solidarity with Malaysiakini in an unprecedented contempt of court decision against online news portal.

“This is a sad day for Malaysia’s press freedom, not only will the decision have a tremendous impact on discussions of issues of public interest but it will also delivery a blow to the new media landscape, journalists and media owners.

“It will also have a major impact on discussions of issues of public interest, bring about more venues for media censorship and delivers a distasteful impact on the media’s continuous campaign to fight corruption,” pointed out NUJM.

NUJM said they understood that contempt of court is a serious offence but asserted that openness to critical views is a sign of a strong and healthy institution.

As such, NUJM called on members, media practitioners and the public to support Malaysiakini to help raise RM500,000 that must be paid within three working days.

Individuals who wish to contribute to the “Defend Malaysiakini Fund” can do so at bank account name: Mkini Dotcom Sdn Bhd, Maybank account number: 5142 5351 6714, swift code: MBBEMYKL, branch address: Dataran Maybank, Level 1 Tower A, Dataran Maybank, 59000 Kuala

Lumpur.

Alternatively, individuals may also donate using their credit card by calling +603 7770 0000, concluded the statement.

In Putrajaya, Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf delivered the decision by the panel of seven judges for the fine of RM500,000 to be paid within three days from Monday.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan were the others on the panel.