Teen who went missing while bathing in river at Kpg Giam Lama found drowned

KUCHING (March 4): The 13-year-old girl who went missing while bathing in a river at Kampung Giam Lama in Padawan yesterday was found drowned around 8.40pm last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the deceased identified as Racheal Stanley was found some 30 metres away from the location where she was reported missing.

The spokesperson said the deceased was found by Bomba divers from the Batu Lintang fire station during their third dive into the river.

Prior to the arrival of the divers, the Search and Rescue operation was conducted on the water’s surface, the spokesperson added.

The Bomba spokesperson said they received a call on the incident at around 4pm from a villager who reported that the deceased had gone missing while bathing in the river.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police at 9.30pm for further action and the whole operations ended at around 9.30pm.

Leading the operation were rescuers from the Siburan fire station together with the police and the People’s Volunteer Corp.