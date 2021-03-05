Man nabbed for suspected possession of drug

KUCHING: Kota Samarahan District police arrested a 29-year-old male suspect when drugs were found in his car at Jaie, Sadong Jaya around 10.30am yesterday.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram in a statement said a team of police came across the suspect who was acting suspiciously and decided to a conduct a check on him.

“Checks revealed a total of 83 packets of drugs believed to be syabu weighing 46.13 grams and nine capsules believed to be Eramin 5 weighing 2.43 grams,” said Sudirman.

The suspect from Sadong Jaya was then brought to the district police station where a drug test was conducted.

“The suspect who tested positive for drugs also has a past criminal record for drug abuse,” said Sudirman.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that the drug was intended to be sold in Sadong Jaya for RM60 per packet.

The suspect is currently under lock-up at the Kota Samarahan police station and will be investigated under Section 39A(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police are also conducting further investigation to identify the suspect’s accomplice,” he added.