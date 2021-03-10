Eight fined for illegal modification of bikes

RANAU: Eight motorcyclists have been fined by the police for illegally modifying their motorcycles.

Ranau police chief DSP Sammy Newton said the motorcycle owners were caught during an operation on Monday (March 8).

Among the offences committed were modifying the structure of the motorcycles and exhausts, expiration of vehicle licences, not having insurance coverage and use of fancy number plates.

Sammy said all the motorcycles were seized and brought back to the Ranau police station for further investigation.

He said such operations will be conducted from time to time to ensure public abide by traffic rules and regulation.

Meanwhile, police in Papar arrested two drug pushers in an operation early this week.

Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said both suspects, in their 30s and 50s, were apprehended by narcotics police from the Papar Police Contingent following public tip-off.

Police also seized 14.94 grams of crystal substance believed to be syabu from the suspects, who also tested positive of drug abuse and have been remanded for investigation under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Batholomew thanked the public for their cooperation with the police and said that more such operation will be conducted to eradicate drug activities in Papar.