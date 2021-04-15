Covid-19: New workplace cluster detected in Bintulu

KUCHING (April 15): One new Covid-19 cluster, a workplace cluster, dubbed the Jalan Sultan Iskandar Cluster in Bintulu was declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the cluster involved civil servants working at a government building located at Jalan Sultan Iskandar there.

“The index case is a Sarawakian man who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 6 at Bintulu Health Clinic. He carried out many field work around Bintulu Town and Sebauh District, and could have gotten infected from the community while working,” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 press conference here.

“Based on Covid-19 screenings on his family members, colleagues and casual contacts has revealed additional 25 cases. A total of 440 people were screened involving this cluster, with 358 negative and 56 still waiting for their results.”

All those who tested positive were referred to Bintulu Hospital and admitted to the Bintulu quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment, he added.

At the same time, Uggah declared the end of the Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau after no cases were reported from it in the past 28 days.

Meanwhile, the state has 49 active clusters, and nine reported an increase in number of cases.

The clusters that reported new cases were Abak Bon Cluster in Subis (77), Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong (24), Batu Gong Cluster in Serian (7), Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (4), Chupak Cluster in Serian (3), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (3), Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching (3), Disso Cluster in Saratok (1) and Jalan Sultan Iskandar Cluster in Bintulu (1).