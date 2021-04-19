Cops reiterate inter-state travel for social events, wedding banned until after Aidilfitri amid Covid-19 spike

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 19): The police reiterated today that inter-state travel is only allowed for work, emergency, death in close family, medical and education reason, and for long-distance spouses.

Amid the recent spike of Covid-19 cases, they insisted that travel for social events such as wedding remain banned until after the Aidilfitri festive season.

“Those who do not comply will be face strict action,” Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in a statement. — Malay Mail

