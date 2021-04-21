Rural landowners asked to venture into oil palm planting for steady income

KAPIT (April 21): Rural landowners have been called on to venture into oil palm planting to earn a steady income.

Lidam Assam, political secretary to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, also advised them to apply for assistance, such as the new planting scheme, from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

“Oil palm planting is a rewarding cash crop investment because of the high demand and good price in the market. Upon maturity and proper maintenance, it yields fruit monthly, it generates a handsome income.

“It is a worthwhile investment, to open up land to add value and the crop generates a steady income. Planting oil palm is the way forward to break away from poverty or low income among rural folks who have the land,” he said recently when launching an oil palm seedlings nursery in Song.

He said the commercial oil palm seedlings nursery aimed to supply smallholders in Song District following road connectivity.

He pointed out that previously landowners had to get their oil palm seedlings from Kanowit or Sibu.

The three-acre site recognised by MPOB has the potential to produce 30,000 high-yielding seedlings annually.