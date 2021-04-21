Sibu Night Market to reopen tomorrow for essential services only

SIBU (April 21): Sibu Night Market at the Butterfly Garden will reopen tomorrow with only stalls providing food, which is an essential service, allowed to operate.

When contacted today, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Albert Tiang said the market can operate from 5pm to 8pm.

He said the decision was made by the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) based on discussions with the relevant agencies.

“We had contacted about two-third of the operators this morning about the opening of their business, they had all agreed. Although the condition is quite strict, whereby they can only operate from 5pm until 8pm, they agreed to operate and would find ways to make sure their businesses work within that time,” he said.

The night market had reopened on April 9 but had to close again on April 16 as it is under the Pusat Bandar Zone (Zone 6), which was placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with additional standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Tiang said there was no issue with SOPs at the night market during the last reopening.

He said Sibu Central Market will reopen on Saturday with only essential services allowed to operate.

He added the weekend Pasar Tamu at Jalan Indah would continue to operate as usual with just stalls selling food.

“Our Pasar Tamu at Jalan Indah has been open for two weeks. Based on our surveys, there are not so many people there and we do not have problems with SOPs there as well,” he said.

Separately, SMC chairman Clarence Ting reminded the public that sports activities are still not allowed at any sports complex or park.

He said SMC could only warn the people not to go parks at the moment.

“We will not be able to close the park because the park is not like the stadium Tun Ahmad Zaidi where there is a gate for us to lock. At the park, there are no fences, or doors, or gates that can be locked and there are so many entrances.

“So, if you insist to go, you go at your own risk. You maybe subject to compound or subject to spreading the virus,” he said.