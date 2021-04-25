Sabah records 121 new cases

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 121 new positive Covid-19 cases with Tawau bringing 57 cases, the highest number of cases into the state again here on Sunday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 121, bringing the cumulative total to 57,659 cases. Two death cases were recorded today, namely one in the Tawau district and one in Kota Kinabalu,” he said here on Sunday.

“A total of 93 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 55,987. A total of 988 patients are receiving treatment, namely 292 people in the hospitals and 688 at the public Covid Quarantine, Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and eight are in the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 43 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement on Sunday.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 20 cases, the second highest number of new Covid-19 positive cases after Tawau in Sabah on Sunday, followed by Lahad Datu (18), Kinabatangan (14), Putatan (four), Kalabakan (two), Papar (two), Kunak (one), Tuaran (one), Nabawan (one) and Telupid (one).

He said no cases were recorded in Sandakan, Penampang, Keningau, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Kota Belud, Ranau, Kudat, Beluran, Beaufort, Sipitang, Pitas, Tambunan, Tenom, Kota Marudu and Tongod.

He said Kinabatangan district changed from orange to red zone, and Sabah had seven red zones, four orange zones, nine yellow zones and seven green zones, and one new cluster was recorded on Sunday.

“Ladang Dua Paris Cluster in Kinabatangan involves the Ladang Abedon office worker. The index case was a clerk at the farm who tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of symptomatic screening at a health clinic on April 20, 2021,” he said.

“Based on the movement record, the index case is believed to have contracted the infection while visiting his family members in Lahad Datu on April 13, 2021. Also infected and confirmed positive were two colleagues of the index case.

“Following the case, close contact and workplace screening found 10 more positive cases making a cumulative total of 13. Covid-19 test sampling activities are in full swing,” he added.

The Tagasan Cluster in Semporna involved students at Maktab Rendah Sains MARA. The index case is a Form 4 student who tested positive for symptomatic screening at a health clinic on April 8, 2021,” said Masidi.

“Following the case, close contact screening found that four other students and one driver at the institution tested positive for Covid-19, making the cumulative total of six cases. Activities to detect close contact and the source of infection are in full swing,” he revealed.

According to Masidi, of the 121 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 62 cases (51.2%) were from close contact screening, 12 cases (9.9%) from symptomatic screening, 35 cases (29%) from new and existing clusters, and 12 cases (9.9%) were from other categories.

He added the percentage of bed usage was at 24.92% on Sunday.

For the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were 27, taking the cumulative total to 52,094 people.

He said for the Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 323 people received the injection on Sunday, taking the total cumulative to 43,090 people.

Meanwhile, he said for phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunization Program, the daily total of people that received the Dose 1 vaccine injection were 510, bringing the total cumulative to 9,024 people.

“The number of registered vaccine recipients today totals 1571, taking the registered total cumulative to 449,418 (MySejahtera 403,973, web 45,183, vaccination line 262), an equivalent to 15.3%,” said Masidi.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 310,028 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.

“The Sabah General Welfare Department explained that the Food Basket Aid Distribution to help those affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic has been fully channeled in the EMCO and MCO areas of Tawau District. Reports show that a total of 7812 have been channeled in several localities involved with EMCO throughout the Tawau District,” he added.