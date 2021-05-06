Khairy: Details for round two of AstraZeneca opt-in vaccinations next week

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said today that the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) will announce details for another round of voluntary AstraZeneca vaccinations next week.

In a tweet, Khairy, who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister, said that this second opt-in window would include new AstraZeneca Vaccine Dispensing Centre (PPV) locations outside Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“While much attention has been given to the opt-in AZ track under PICK, phase two is well underway with more seniors receiving their appointments.

“@JKJAVMY will by announcing details for another AZ opt-in window and new PPVAZ locations outside of Klang Valley next week,” he wrote.

While much attention has been given to the opt-in AZ track under PICK, phase two is well underway with more seniors receiving their appointments. @JKJAVMY will be announcing details for another AZ opt-in window & new PPVAZ locations outside of Klang Valley next week. https://t.co/10ovTyw9GO — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) May 6, 2021

Registration for the AstraZeneca vaccine opened on May 2 to 268,000 people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on a “first click and first serve” basis via the JKJAV website, wherein all the doses were fully booked within three hours.

Yesterday, the first day of the opt-in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination programme went smoothly as eager Malaysians showed up to receive their first shot at four PPVs set aside for the vaccine.

The PPVs are the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (formerly known as Putra World Trade Centre), Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and IDCC Shah Alam. – Malay Mail