Norhalim’s remains flown back to home town Lachang, Pahang

SIBU (May 9): The remains of the 25-year-old police constable Norhalim Tumiran who was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper right ear at a house in Permai Timur last Thursday was flown back to his hometown yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, a prayer recitation was held at Sibu Hospital mortuary where his casket, draped in national flag, was kept.

About 20 police personnel from the ranks and file, led by district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit attended the sombre ceremony.

The casket was then transported to the Sibu Airport where a final salutation ceremony was held.

The casket is expected to arrive at his hometown in Lachang, Pahang about 8pm yesterday.

Norhalim, a new recruit, was just transferred to the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department here a month and a half ago.

In the incident, Norhalim had gone to the house at Permai Timur which was rented by five of his friends for breaking fast.

Police later received information that his body was found with gunshot wounds to his upper right ear, on the sofa in the sitting room of the house.

Three police personnel, aged 21, 23 and 27, have been remanded for seven days to assist the police with the investigation of the fatal shooting of their colleague.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the penal Code for murder.