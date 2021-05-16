Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching collecting donations for Covid-hit India

KUCHING (May 16): The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching is offering the collections from its three live-streamed masses today in aid of India which is now experiencing the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak.

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh said anyone who wishes to contribute can do so through SarawakPay e-wallet or online bank transfer starting today until this Saturday (May 22).

The QR code and banking details are now available on the Archdiocese of Kuching website.

Poh explained the contributions will be given through Malaysian Catholic Bishops’ Conference who are now accepting donations for India.

“We can make a difference for others, beginning from right where we are. For this Sunday on May 16, let us offer our collection from our three live-streamed Masses in this Cathedral in aid of India.

“Well wishes and Catholics can contribute through the SarawakPay QR Code or online bank transfer at the end of live-streamed Masses on our webpage.

“We will run this from this Sunday until next Saturday (May 22),” he announced at the end of a live streaming 8am English Mass today (May 16).

Poh said that while everyone is struggling financially during this Covid-19 pandemic, it is good to remember that many others especially in India are suffering more.

“What I believe is that while we may not have the resources to solve their problems, we believe that when we give in love and in faith out of our poverty, out of what we have, this will make a difference for those people that we are able to assist. It makes a difference for those people,” he added.

Thus, he exhorted all believers to trust in the Lord’s providence for “God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work (2 Cor 9:8).”

He believed that by sharing the little in hand to those in need, God in his goodness would supply the needs of others as well as to bless everyone to always have more than enough to share and help those around.

India has been recording more than 300,000 Covid-19 cases daily since the start of this month, and almost 4,000 daily.