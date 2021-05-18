CM to launch Perkis Palestine fund

KOTA KINABALU: Touched by the suffering of Palestine, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Sabah (Perkis) will be extending a hand to ease their plight through its ‘Tabung Kemanusiaan Palestin’.

Revealing this on Tuesday, Perkis President Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is scheduled to launch the fund which will be utilised to ease the plight of the people in Palestine.

Lajim said the launching ceremony will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday, May 20 at 10.30 am.

Perkis, he said will also be inviting several NGOs that are also assisting Palestine to the event.

“We are really concerned about what is happening in Palestine, especially in Aqsa and Gaza. Although this fund is set up by Perkis, we call on all caring individuals and organisations to make a contribution so we can provide a helping hand to those in Palestine,” he said.

Lajim stressed that everyone, notwithstanding religion can donate to the fund as it is set up based on humanitarian aspect, not religion.

In fact, all religions are against violence and this is what the people in Palestine have to endure now, he said adding that we need to protect the rights of these people.

“Today the latest report said that more that 190 people have been killed in the attacks in Palestine and the fatalities included women and children. We condemn this act of violence,” he said.

According to him, Perkis has not set any target for the amount to be collected.

“Whatever the amount we can collect in the next one and a half months will be donated to Palestine, to purchase items such as medical equipment, food, clothing and other necessities.

“The amount collected will be handed over to the State Government which in turn will channel it to the relevant body at the federal level that is handling assistance to Palestine,” he said.

Lajim added that there are only two methods of donating, one is through an official bank account which will be announced on Thursday at the launching ceremony and two, at Perkis’ donation counters which will be set up in identified mosques.

“We will not be collecting donations in public places other than the identified mosques,” he stressed.