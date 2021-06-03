Rep: MCO affected households in Telang Usan to receive food aid

MIRI (June 3): All households in Telang Usan affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) will receive food aid starting June 8, said assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He called on village heads to immediately update the district office on the number of families living affected by the MCO, which will run until June 14

“I want the village heads to provide the exact and updated list of affected families to enable fair distribution of this state-funded food aid.

“Next is to invite volunteers to support us with their vehicles to transport these items to every longhouses and settlements. We have decided for these food aid items to be collected from Long Lama town, KM10/Long San and Miri City. Further information will be provided from time to time,” he said in a statement today after chairing a Zoom meeting with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Telang Usan component party leaders, community leaders, as well as volunteers on food aid distribution.

He called on “the sons and daughters of Telang Usan” to help expedite the delivery and distribution process of the food aid.

He said under the MCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs), underprivileged families, especially those with many children, would definitely be badly affected.

According to him, during the first MCO in April last year, close to 7,000 food baskets were distributed by government agencies and volunteers to all 88 longhouses and settlements located sparsely across the constituency.

When announcing the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 last week, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said RM250,000 would go to each state constituency for food aid, to be managed by Sarawak government agencies, for households affected by the MCO.