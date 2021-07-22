Funeral triggers cluster in Papar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 497 new cases on July 22 with one death in Tawau and two new clusters, Kluster Kebun Lama Papar and Kluster Kuril Kinabatangan, said state spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Kluster Kebun Lama Papar was triggered due to a funeral ceremony on July 6, where 60 people attended a Tahlil Arwah ceremony held for five days in Kampung Nagapas Papar.

“The index case for the community cluster was detected in Kota Kinabalu after confirming positive following a ship sign-on screening on July 15.

“Close contact screening found one case in Papar two days after,” he said.

Following the discovery, 26 out of 35 individuals screened were positive.

Meanwhile, the index case of Kluster Kuril in Kinabatangan was a 26-year-old plantation driver who was confirmed positive with 100 per cent grading at Mabello Paris Clinic on July 15.

Contact screenings found 11 more cases among family members and workers.

Sabah’s total cases as of July 22 is 77,424.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily number with 133 cases followed by Sandakan (60), Papar (51), Beaufort (47), Penampang (33), Sipitang (31), Tawau (26), Kudat (17), Tuaran (17), Kinabatangan (16), Kota Belud (10), Semporna (9), Tenom (9), Putatan (7), Kota Marudu (5), Tongod (4), Kunak (3), Lahad Datu (3), Beluran (3), Keningau (3), Kalabakan (2), Kuala Penyu (2), Ranau (2), Pitas (2), Telupid (1) and Tambunan (1).

The main contributor of the daily cases were from close contact screening with 240 cases followed by 86 cases or 17.3 per cent from symptomatic screening.

Targeted screening from EMCO localities recorded 35 cases, where 24 cases were recorded in Sandakan district.

The Prison Cluster contributed 17 new cases, 11 from Kapayan and six cases from Tawau Prison.