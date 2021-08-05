Almost 23 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): A total of 22,646,581 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on Twitter, said 14,941,585 were the first dose while 7,704,996 were the second dose.

In terms of percentage, he said, 45.8 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose, while 23.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination rate, 494,214 doses were administered yesterday with 230,053 being the first dose and 264,161 the second dose. — Bernama

