‘Use RTK instead of expensive PCR test if swab test mandatory for entering Bintulu’

BINTULU (Aug 5): The Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit (RTK) should be used if the mandatory swab test is reintroduced in the Bintulu division, said Persatuan Anaq Vaie Bintulu (PAVB) president Pandi Suhaili.

By using this method, he pointed out, the people will not be financially burdened by paying for the expensive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every time they want to enter Bintulu.

“The association will support any efforts by the Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement.

However, he said the plight of the ordinary people who are financially affected by the pandemic should also be given consideration before reintroducing the swab test order.

“The association fully supports the proposal made by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to reintroduce the mandatory swab tests (as a requirement) before entering Bintulu.

“This effort is important to stop Covid-19 Delta variant from further spreading in the community,” added Pandi.

At the same time, on behalf of PAVB, he expressed their deepest appreciation to all frontliners who had been working very hard to ensure the cases in Bintulu can be lowered.

However, he called on the Bintulu people to adhere to the standard operating procedures and always practise personal safety.