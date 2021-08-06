AirAsia Food app offers cheapest meals in town

KOTA KINABALU: AirAsia seeks to bring a positive change in the food delivery business in Sabah by offering great deals to its consumers, merchants and even riders.

The head of e-commerce for AirAsia Super app, Lim Ben-Jie, said that the AirAsia Food app would now serve as the “third solution” for the consumers.

“Previously, Sabahans are restricted when it comes to choices. The delivery rates charged by the other platforms are expensive and the food prices are higher,” he told The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview.

The free meals campaign, which was introduced during AirAsia Food’s recent launch in Sabah, has helped many of the lesser-known restaurants in the state gain exposure.

Thirstea, Mamam Lintas, Dihome Aariel, Gong Korean Charcoal BBQ, Bakso Twist Lintas, Comi Comi Hamburger & Sandwich, Kafe Abang J and Frans Cake & Delight were among the restaurants that have benefitted from the AirAsia Food app.

Lim pointed out that the AirAsia Food app offers the cheapest meals in town.

“We tell the restaurants to give the best prices. If you want to join us, you have to give us the best price. Almost 50 per cent of the restaurants in the app offer cheaper food (compared to the other apps),” he said.

“We charge the lowest delivery fees. We are only charging 99 cents for the first five kilometres. If you spend a minimum of RM15, the first 15 kilometres will be free of charge,” added Lim.

Apart from that, AirAsia Food only charges a commission rate of 15 per cent while other food delivery apps charge between 35 to 40 per cent.

He said that AirAsia Food also seeks to support the small and medium businesses instead of the bigger and more established franchises.

He gave his assurance that AirAsia would give the restaurants the most efficient service.

“We are a big brand that helps the smaller businesses. We are about value. We don’t go for premium,” said Lim.

On top of that, the riders will also get lucrative employment opportunities, with incomes that can reach up to RM2,000 per month.

He disclosed that the riders will get cashbacks, insurance coverage and maybe even free flights if they work hard enough.

In addition, the introduction of AirAsia Food will also give its former employees who have been laid off due to the pandemic another chance to work in the company.