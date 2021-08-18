Ismail Sabri could help ensure political stability as PM, says Minos

KUCHING (Aug 18): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob could help ensure political stability in Malaysia should he be appointed as the next prime minister, opined Datuk Peter Minos.

“If Sabri is finally chosen to be our next premier, that will be a good happy compromise, he being the former DPM, vice-president of Umno, is clean and competent,” the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) political veteran told The Borneo Post when commenting on the latest political developments in Putrajaya.

“I think caretaker prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, his party Bersatu, and the rest in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will not object but will support Sabri.”

Minos said he hoped if Ismail Sabri becomes prime minister, there will be no further power struggles and problems among politicians in Putrajaya.

“Political squabbles are so troublesome, disturbing, and so irritating. It is bad for all of us in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the new premier would have a great challenge to vigorously continue with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Fighting Covid-19 being the top priority, then the step up towards full economic recovery hopefully by next year should be done in full gear. This is a must,” he said.

Minos added that once the pandemic is under control, the next general election must be called because as long as the ruling government does not have a commanding majority in Parliament, there will always be potential for political conflict.

“There would still be around, itchy and power-crazy politicians who are dying to be prime minister. Political troubles like what we saw in the last few years are not desirable, not wanted at all, and must be put to a stop. Only a general election can help there,” he added.