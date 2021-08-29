KKJA to help members affected by Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) would be giving RM300 shopping vouchers for essential items to its members, thanks to the generosity of six of its life advisors.

KKJA chairman Jimmy Goh said the association is thankful to Tan Sri Andrew Liew, Tan Sri Paul Lim, Tan Sri Joseph Lo, Datuk Peter Chin, Datuk Frankie Liew and Kapitan Eliza Goh for their donations towards the KKJA Covid-19 Assistance Fund.

Jimmy said as KKJA was unable to celebrate Journalists Day on Sept 1 the past few years, including this year, due to the pandemic, the KKJA Executive Committee thought that it would be fitting to help out KKJA members who were also affected badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some have lost their jobs while others have their salaries reduced,” he said, reiterating that he and his committee will continue to work hard to improve the welfare of its members.

Jimmy said the coupons will be distributed to members soon.

As for associate members, Jimmy said they can contact KKJA secretary Teo Jinn Jiun at 016-8254889 or its treasurer, Yvoonne Ho Yin Yin at 016-8111883 before Sept 15 to receive their coupons.

“However, we would appreciate if associate members would update their particulars with the secretary or treasurer so that they will not miss out on any of KKJA’s activities.

Jimmy said KKJA since its inception, was able to organise various activities because of the generosity of its advisors and life advisors.

“Many of these advisors have been with KKJA since it was established about 30 years ago and today they are still strongly supporting us,” he said.

He said life advisors such as Tan Sri Dr TC Goh, China’s Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, Tan Sri David Chu, Datuk James Hwong, Datuk Clement Yeh, Datuk Ambrose Lee, Datuk Michael Lui, Datuk Susan Wong, Datuk Tony Wong and Kapitan Li Su Fook were among those who have contributed immensely towards the association also.

“There are also other KKJA advisors and life advisors who have also supported our associations throughout the years unconditionally. The KKJA Executive will pay a courtesy visit to each and every advisor and life advisor to present them the certificate of appointment soon as well as to thank them when the situation permits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy urged all journalists to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) when performing their duties.

“Although most of the journalists have been fully vaccinated, it is still advisable for them to follow the SOPs strictly, not only for the safety of themselves but also their family members and colleagues,” he said, while wishing all Malaysians ‘Happy National Day’.