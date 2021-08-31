Serian division now has own CAC at Serian Sports Complex to cater for Covid-19 patients

KUCHING (Aug 31): Serian division now has its own Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) operating at the Serian Sports Complex to cater for Covid-19 patients, said an infographic released by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

The CAC which is open daily from 8am to 5pm, would enable those who have been tested positive for Covid-19 to get themselves assessed on the severity of their infection.

The assessment would determine whether they require hospital admission or can self-quarantine at home.

The CAC also helps to monitor patients undergoing home quarantine and update their MySejahtera records.

Patients in need of assistance may reach the CAC Call Centre at 019-393 3032 or 019-393 3403 or call 999 for emergency cases.

Serian Division comprised of the districts of Serian and Tebedu, both of which are categorised as Covid-19 red zones.

Serian and Tebedu districts recorded 2,454 and 459 local infection cases respectively within the last 14 days.

Serian district itself has recorded three-digit cases since Aug 27, with the highest recorded on Aug 28 at 434 cases.