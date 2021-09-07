iSarawakCare system expected to be ready next year – Fatimah

SIBU (Sept 7): The massive iSarawakCare system is expected to be ready next year to create convenience for the public to apply for government assistance and seek information on other services, said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In this regard, she believed her ministry will be among the first ministries in the country to have a single digitalised platform, when the system is implemented next year.

She added that iSarawakCare will help to maximise resources and improve efficiency as well as coordination.

“I believe it (Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development – KWKPK) is one of first (ministries) in the country to have one-single digitalised platform. There are many forms of (government) assistance and what we want to do is to help the public further by making it easier for them to apply (for government aid) – just go on to this platform. There are various (forms of) assistance under agencies placed under our ministry and Welfare Department.

“So, what assistance you need, or used to apply, just go to this platform. We also want to bring in under this platform the assistance available from Social Welfare Department. We want to make sure that can fit also into the system. That is a very massive scale because these are under federal assistance – they have their own system, and we have to ‘marry’ them.

“But it is not only for assistance, but also other services provided by our different departments. For example, on the issue of domestic violence, you may need help; you can also go to this platform. Institutions such as children’s home, where if you think a child is neglected and should be placed under (the care of) children’s home – all the information is under this system.

“One of the 10 focus groups under MPS (Social Development Council) is on drug (abuse), we are also trying to put that into our system. It is a very massive one,” she elaborated.

Fatimah was speaking to reporters after giving briefing on assistance from KWKPK and Sarawak Welfare Department (JKMS) at MUC hall here yesterday.

She pointed out that iSarawakCare is a two-year project, and the state government’s initiative.

“It is a two-year project and God willing, (it will be ready) by next year.

“The system will allow for better coordination, avoid duplication and improve efficiency as well as speed (of delivery),” Fatimah added.

Meanwhile, there are incentives for Endowment Fund Scheme (EFS), ‘Bantuan Ibu Bersalin’ (BIB), Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC), Special Annual Grant (GTK), and ‘Bantuan Khas Pesakit Buah Pinggang’ (BKPBP), KGC Strategic Partners, ‘Bantuan Ihsan Kematian’ (BIK), OKU card, Permai food basket, government financial assistance to Community Based Rehabilitation centres (PDK), and grant to non-governmental organisations.

Earlier, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka Youth chief, Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, who represented Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, Dr Annuar Rapaee, also spoke at the function.

Among those present were Sarawak Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad, MPS chief executive head Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah and Awang Mohd Nizam, representing Sibu Resident.