ShopMYairports celebrates first birthday

KUCHING (September 7): Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) announces a new shopping campaign, Are You The Goldenaire, in conjunction with the first birthday of shopMYairports.

The campaign gives shoppers a chance to win a grand prize of 200g gold bar featuring a fine silhouette of the KL International Airport (KLIA), and monthlyprizes of 2.5g-gold wafers worth up to RM100,000.

Shoppers can participate from September 2021 to 28 February 2022 by purchasing a RM10 Goldenaire shopping voucher and redeeming it on shopMYairports e-commerce platform to be in the running to win.

During the launch yesterday, senior general manager of commercial services, Hani Ezra Hussin said, ”The Are You the Goldenaire” campaign is the perfect way to celebrate shopMYairports’ first birthday.

“Since its launch in September 2020, shopMYairports has achieved an average additional 50 per cent month-on-month sales growth and attracted more than two million page views.

“Furthermore, a series of online promotions in 2020 contributed to encouraging sales, in particular, Boxing Day, which resulted in 58 times average daily sales and 38 times average daily orders.

Through the Are You The Goldenaire campaign, Malaysia Airports aims to establish shopMYairports’ position as the premium travel-retail ecommerce platform in Malaysia by increasing its user base by 16 times and sales growth by 10 times.”

Over the past year, shopMyairports has provided a dynamic boost to retailers to enhance sales through a new airport shopping experience for travellers and non-travellers. Further marketing support is also given by Malaysia Airports to ensure maximum reach for the retailers. By working closely with retailers, Malaysia Airports curates exclusive products on the platform to meet the demands of a larger audience beyond the usual travellers.

“shopMYairports is one of our key initiatives to revive the local airport retail industry. The platform has proven to help our airport retail partners adapt to a new business environment and allow them to do what they do best, providing shoppers with the finest products and services.

“We believe shopMYairports will continue to empower retailers and shoppers with the ultimate online airport retail experience. We are proud that the platform has grown by leaps and bounds in just one year, and we look forward to more milestones,” Hani further added.

shopMYairports is now available for international delivery, catering to global shoppers looking to shop for the best of Malaysia in a unique airport retail

environment.

At the same time, the international delivery expansion gives retailers an excellent opportunity to tap into a new market.