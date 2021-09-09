Zahid’s lawyer denies millions in Yayasan Akalbudi from unlawful activities

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): The High Court was told today that millions of ringgit that went to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) were donations, and not derived from unlawful activities.

Lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, who is representing Ahmad Zahid, said the prosecution had not produced any evidence to show the proceeds were from unlawful activities, or that there were commissions of one or more of the serious offences, or conduct by the accused that could lead or led to the commission of any of the serious offences.

“Based on the above arguments, it is respectfully and forcefully submitted that this ingredient has not been proven by the prosecution – no evidence that the monies involved were proceeds of unlawful activity or activities within the meaning of the Anti Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA),” he said in his submissions at the end of the prosecution’s case before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Hisyam said the accused, on most occasions, did not know or had any nexus with the owners of the cheques (of the donations).

“The transactions were openly maintained and kept in trust accounts of the law firm, Messrs Lewis & Co, and that the money trails relating to the cheques could be traced with no attempts by the accused to conceal any of them,” he said.

The lawyer added that the 39th prosecution witness (SP39), Leong Siew Kong, who is a manager of Maybank’s Dataran Maybank branch here, confirmed that the bank did not receive any subsequent letter from Lewis & Co stating that they were suspicious of the funds.

The court previously heard that various individuals and companies contributed to YAB, and the money was deposited into Lewis & Co’s account.

“He (Leong) further confirmed that the reason for the placement was to earn higher interest and there was no illegality about it. During re-examination, Leong said that no red flag was raised for the required report to be made to the central bank, as the transactions were normal,” Hisyam said.

The lawyer pointed out that YAB received donations from Yayasan Al-Bukhari (RM500,000), Chia Bee Enterprise Sdn Bhd, owned by philanthropist Wong Sang Woo (RM10 million) and MyEG Services Bhd non-executive director, Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Abdullah (RM9 million).

“Mohd Jimmy testified that he donated to YAB for charitable purposes (building mosques), and he confirmed that an ‘akad’ (promise) was performed to signify the acceptance of the donation,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the cheques paid by other individuals and companies to Yayasan Akalbudi, Hisyam said the prosecution did not produce evidence that cheques from Cergas Murni Sdn Bhd, HRA Teguh, Ong Weng Fatt, Hwa Thong Bags Industries, Hussein Annifah, Rajan Thurairetnam, Rajan Gunaratnam, Patt Siew Ming, Mohyiddin Al-Halabi, Tarbush Al-Halabi, AlHalabi Lounge Sdn Bhd and Mubarak Hussain, were sourced wrongfully.

“The cheques that were particularly obtained through SP81 (Omar Ali Abdullah), we say that the source of monies was legitimate as they were donations from the Yayasan Al-Bukhari.

“Besides that, it is wrong for the prosecution to say that all the donation monies are converted into cheques or bankers’ cheques or demand drafts to diminish the money trail, due to an overwhelming line of evidence from the bankers of the cheque owners confirming that there was nothing hideous behind the transactions of these cheques,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, is facing 47 charges – 12 of CBT, eight of corruption and 27 of money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The defence will continue its submissions on Monday. – Bernama