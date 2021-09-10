Three out of 3,734 new Covid cases in Sarawak under Category 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 10): Sarawak today recorded three Category 5 Covid19 cases out of today’s 3,734 cases, having lung infections and requiring ventilator support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic, SDMC said four cases were under Category 3 with lung disease, and only one under Category 4 with lung disease and require oxygen support.

The remaining 99.79 per cent or 3,726 cases were under Categories 1 and 2, with no to light symptoms.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases currently stands at 147, 764.

Meanwhile, all 40 districts in the state have recorded new cases today, with Kuching topping the list with 921 cases, followed by Serian (359) and Sibu (338).

