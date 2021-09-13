Rise of regional sentiments in S’wak, Sabah best for future of M’sia – Activist

KUCHING (Sept 13): The rise of regional sentiments in Sarawak and Sabah is best for the future of Malaysia, said civil rights activist Peter John Jaban.

In a statement, Peter – founder of newly formed Sarawakians for Sarawak movement – claimed that it will be an antidote to race-based politics and policies that have been practised since Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 22-year tenure as prime minister.

He alleged that the dominance of race-based politics and policies, and extreme centring of power within Putrajaya and the Prime Minister’s Office during Dr Mahathir’s tenure allowed the Peninsula to dominate over East Malaysia politically and culturally.

He pointed out these were the basis behind calls for the restitution of Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The reality is that most Sarawakians are proud to be Malaysians before this. Many Sarawakians live and work in the Peninsula. An estimated 40,000 Ibans live in Johor alone. We celebrate Merdeka Day and have done so since the nation was formed.

“We speak Bahasa Malaysia in preference to our own local dialects. But forming a nation and then subsequently becoming part of it gives us the right to speak out on how it is set up and run,” he pointed out.

Peter, who is also Saya anak Sarawak (SAS) founder, was commenting on recent claims made by Dr Mahathir in an interview with the Great People Television on Facebook Live, titled ‘Leadership Reflections and Perceptions with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’.

He said Dr Mahathir’s indifference to the Borneo states had prompted former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, in the past to ask how many times the former prime minister had visited Sarawak during his reign.

“This shows that he did not care much for Sarawak,” he said, quoting Adenan, who passed away in 2017 while in office.

He said Dr Mahathir’s past record had prompted Adenan to embark on a policy direction calling for more autonomy for Sarawak, which is still followed by the present state government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg till today.

He said during Dr Mahathir’s tenure, the New Economic Policy was strengthened, Internal Security Act was deployed to stifle freedom of speech, English was removed as the medium of instruction and race-based politics then took its hold.

“Dr Mahathir instructed us to ‘look east’, but he rarely did so. So why should he now lecture the Borneo states on how to feel and behave?

He reminded Dr Mahathir that Sarawak’s wealth is based on its natural resources and not on policies implemented during his tenure as the prime minister.

Peter also reminded the former prime minister of his administration’s failure to give due recognition to September 16 as a public holiday to commemorate the formation of Malaysia as Malaysia Day.

He added only Sarawak and Sabah declared September 16 as Malaysia Day before 2010.

“Prior to that, it had always been eclipsed by and conflated with Merdeka Day in Malaya, the date that was always preferred in the national psyche and political agenda.

“Since 2010, there has also been an annual parade of Malayan politicians telling Sarawak and Sabah that they are ‘better off’ being part of Malaysia and should celebrate national unity,” Peter said.

Dr Mahathir, in the interview, had said he was disappointed with groups in Sarawak and Sabah who came with the slogans ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ and ‘Sabah for Sabahans’.

He had said they should consider themselves as Malaysians first.

Dr Mahathir also said Sabah and Sarawak are better off being part of Malaysia as both states were poor but became richer than other states in the Peninsula after the formation of Malaysia in 1963.