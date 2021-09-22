Senior citizen in Johor loses over RM1 mln to Macau scam

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 22): A senior citizen lost RM1.03 million to a Macau scam syndicate which began when the victim received a call from a man claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 69-year-old woman alleged she received a call from a man, claiming that the victim was involved in money laundering activities early this month.

“The call was then connected to another suspect known as Mr Yong who was masqueraded as a police officer.

“Due to fear, the victim followed the suspect’s instructions to open a bank account in her name and provided the suspect with the account’s ATM card serial number and PIN,” he said in a statement today.

Ayob Khan said the victim made a series of money transfers from five bank accounts belonging to her to the new account totalling RM1.03 million between Sept 3 and 17.

“The victim also handed over the six-digit TAC number she received to the suspect,” he said.

The woman lodged a police report on Sept 21 after realising she had been duped and found that the bank account was empty, he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Ayob Khan urged the public to be more cautious about the current crime trends, especially those involving online transactions and members of the public were advised to use the mobile application, Semak Mule, to check the suspected telephone number or bank account. – Bernama