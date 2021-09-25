Covid-19: 290 teachers in Sabah yet to be vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): Approximately 290 school teachers in Sabah have yet to get their Covid-19 vaccine injections as of yesterday, said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

As such, Mohamad, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kimanis, called on the teachers to get vaccinated immediately so that the school session when it starts will run more smoothly and safely.

“We ask the Sabah State Education Department to contact these teachers and have a discussion (for them to get the vaccine) because they need to be vaccinated.

I hope that these teachers also cooperate and come forward to get vaccinated for the future of children and students because according to standard operating procedures, unvaccinated teachers cannot teach face-to -face, we do not want that to happen,” he said.

He told this to reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melawa Telipok here today.

Mohamad said if the teachers still refused the directive, the ministry would hand over the matter to the Public Service Department to take further action.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said 91 PPV in schools have been opened in Sabah and the number is expected to increase when schools reopen to facilitate the administration of vaccines to eligible students.

He said as of yesterday, about 162,000 out of 368,000 students in Sabah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. – Bernama