Inclusive development in Kudat

KOTA MARUDU (Oct 18): The Sabah State Government is in the midst of planning to develop Kudat inclusively, including building a new port to boost the local economy and increase the state’s income.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the port development in Kudat is also seen as having the potential to create a new township due to its strategic location.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said he is optimistic the plan would be able to stimulate local developments as many areas near Kudat, including Pitas, are still lacking efficient infrastructure facilities.

“We (State Government) will build a new town besides creating a ‘special trade zone’ and this will be able to help not only Sabah’s economy but also develop the neighbouring areas around Kudat,” he told reporters after taking part in Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s working visit to Pitas and Kota Marudu on Monday.

On the visit, Bung Moktar said the state government very much welcomed the visit of Federal ministers to enable them see the real situation of each district in Sabah.

He said the Sabah State Government also understood that there are still many rural areas in the state that needed attention and efforts to ensure balanced regional development would be continued for the wellbeing of the people.