Covid-19: 23 die in Sarawak, with 10 BID cases

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak recorded 23 more Covid-19 deaths including 10 brought-in-dead (BID) cases from Oct 14 to 26, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today that one of the BID cases was record on Oct 14 in Betong, involving an 87-year-old man with hypertension, who was brought to Saratok Hospital.

Another BID case was recorded on Oct 17 in Sarikei involving a 55-year-old woman who who was brought to Sarikei Hospital. She had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and diabetes.

On Oct 20, a BID case was brought to Sibu Hospital, of a 65-year-old man with hypertension.

Two other BID cases were recorded on Oct 21 in Bintulu, both men, brought to the Bintulu Hospital.

The 49-year-old suffered from asthma, while the 62-year-old suffered from hypertension.

On Oct 22, a BID case was brought to the Sibu Hospital, involving a 70-year-old man who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia.

On Oct 23, a BID case was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), involving a 63-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Two more BID cases were recorded on Oct 24, one each in Kuching and Sarikei, both were women.

The 85-year-old had hypertension was brought to the SGH, while the 73-year-old who had hypertension, diabetes and asthma was brought to the Sarikei Hospital.

The last BID case was recorded in Kuching involving a 47-year-old man who had diabetes was brought to SGH on Oct 25.

Meanwhile, one death was recorded on Oct 17 involving an 81-year-old woman who who was brought to the Simunjan Hospital.

She had had hypertension, dyslipidaemia, stroke and required assistance for her daily life.

Three deaths were recorded on Oct 22. Two women died in Miri Hospital, a 64-year-old who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia; and an 82-year-old who had chronic lung and kidney diseases.

An 85-year-old man who had a history of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease, died in Sarikei Hospital.

Two deaths were recorded on Oct 23, both died in Sibu Hospital.

One was a 76-year-old man who had hypertension and heart disease, and the other was a 71-year-old woman who had diabetes and heart disease.

On Oct 24, a 58-year-old man from Miri dies in Miri Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

Two deaths were recorded on Oct 25, involving a 51-year-old man who had a history of hypertension, who died in Miri Hospital; and a 61-year-old woman who had hypertension and asthma, who died in Sibu Hospital.

Another four deaths were recorded on Oct 26. Two men who died in Miri Hospital were a 50-year-old who had hypertension, dyslipidaemia, diabetes and obesity; and a 70-year-old had hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive lung disease and stroke.

The third death yesterday was an 88-year-old woman with no known medical history, who died in SGH.

The fourth death was a 39-year-old woman from Mukah who had obesity and died in Bintulu Hospital.