RM475,883 untaxed liquor seized at KKIP Timur

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The General Operations Force (PGA) seized liquor worth RM475,883 in a raid here at KKIP Timur.

Sabah PGA Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rani Alias said that the liquor, which was not taxed, was hidden in a 12 metre-long container.

He said the raid was carried out by the Tiger Platoon Battalion 16 team and the intelligence branch of the Sabah Brigade Headquarters at about 10 pm based on public information.

The container was found with a trailer truck which was locked without a guard.

“After observing for three hours, the operations team raided and opened the container for inspection,” said Abdul Rani.

All the items were confiscated and brought to the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.

“The total amount seized, including trailer trucks and containers, was estimated at RM595,833 based on the current market price,” said Abdul Rani.

He added that investigations will be carried out according to the Customs Act 1967.