Sabah out of Malaysia Cup

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Sabah FC exited the Malaysia Cup in the quarterfinal stage after going down 3-1 on aggregate to Melaka United on Thursday.

The Rhinos, who trailed 0-1 after the first meeting in Likas last Sunday, were beaten 2-1 in the second leg tie played at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Melaka United’s impressive foreign duo Adriano Aparecido Narzico (third minute) and first leg scorer Sony Norde (78th minute) were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Team captain Ristro Mitrevski pulled a goal back from a penalty kick in injury time but it proved to be mere consolation for the Rhinos.

“The early goal we conceded disrupted our game plan,” said head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee after the game.

“Melaka are a very good team with quality players who know how to control or manage the tempo of the game.

“Our players tried their hardest to match the opponents but the experience of the Melaka players, especially their foreign imports as well as team captain (goalkeeper) Khairul Fahmi (Che Mat) made things extra tough for us to find the equliser.

“Overall, the (Sabah) players showed greater commitment and tried to carry out their roles effecticely but like I’ve said, Melaka players were more matured in their game and this was what separate the teams.

“Nevertheless, our players, especially the youngsters, have gained valuable experience from playing in the Malaysia Cup.

“It has been a good learning curve for them and by making it into the quarterfinals, we have met quality teams like JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Melaka and PJ City FC.

“I believe playing against these teams would certainly lift their game and maturity … with the experience and exposure gained, I believe they will be much better players next season,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the conclusion of their 2021 football campaign, Kim Swee’s focus now has switched to preparing the squad for 2022 season.

Kim Swee said any changes in the team must be done within the budget available to the squad.

According to him, the Malaysia Cup campaign has given him much leads on what he would do next in preparation for the next season.

“When I took over the team, my job was to assess or to select players for next year. The existing players have been very cooperative and gave their best either in preparation, training or planning for the team.

“The youngsters too have been given opportunities in the Malaysia Cup so that they are going to be ready next year.

“However, every team can’t run way from changes and for us that will be depend much on our (financial) ability…to overhaul the entire squad, I think that is beyond our capability.

“There may be some changes though (in the squad),” he said, adding the players will be given a break since the 2022 campaign will only start in February.

“I will have discussion with the team management when we return home in preparation for next season,” Kim Swee concluded.