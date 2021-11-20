Dr Sim: Recreational parks meant for all, keep them clean

KUCHING (Nov 20): Recreational parks are built for the people and it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain their cleanliness and ensure facilities therein are kept in good condition.

Saying this was Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian who reprimanded certain people of not only throwing rubbish everywhere but also stole plants at parks.

“We provide a lot of facilities, but they are not taken good care of. Don’t steal the plants.

“Leave the plant so that they can be enjoyed by everyone. Also, take care of all the facilities as if it is your own home,” he said at the opening ceremony of Kota Padawan Recreational Park here yesterday.

He said his ministry would open up more areas for the construction of recreational parks.

He also revealed that Kota Padawan was now being developed and the Kota Padawan Community Hall would be relocated to a new site to make way for commercial development.

He, however, did not disclose in detail about it.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, meanwhile, said the Kota Padawan Recreational Park was built at a cost of RM1,200,800.

It began construction on Nov 16 last year and was fully completed on May 15 this year. It covers an area of 1.51 acres near the Kota Padawan roundabout.

Among the facilities provided include a 500-meter jogging track, reflexology path, viewing deck, swings, chairs, gym station, toy train set, sliding and concrete chairs.

“It is a gift from the Sarawak government to the people. Please keep it clean and do not damage the facilities there,” Lo added.

Also present at the event was deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim.