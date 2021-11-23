69,696 adults receive booster shots in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): A total of 69,696 adults in Sabah have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, said State Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said the department was optimistic that the number would increase and hoped that more of the state’s adults eligible for the booster shot would go to the nearest clinic or hospital to receive it.

According to her, Pfizer vaccine recipients could get the booster shot six months after completing their two-dose vaccination while for the Sinovac vaccine recipients, it should be three months after receiving the second dose.

“As for the third dose for those at risk, more than 4,000 individuals have so far received it. This third dose is for individuals with comorbidities or diseases that require them to get it after the second dose.”

Dr Rose Nani said this to reporters after the presentation of Excellent Service Awards 2020 and Appreciation Ceremony 2021 for personnel of the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS), here, on Tuesday.

She said the JKNS was still conducting its vaccination outreach programme and called on the state’s adults who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so immediately.

“Over 100 clinics and hospitals are providing the vaccination and these individuals can come to the clinics or hospitals during office hours,” she said, adding that four districts, namely, Tawau, Sandakan, Kinabatangan and Nabawan had not reached 80 per cent vaccination of their residents.

As a result, the JKNS in collaboration with the respective Community Development Leadership Units in these districts were conducting a survey to ensure that no one was left out in the vaccination exercise, she said.

Dr Rose Nani also reminded the public to continue to exercise self-control by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set such as wearing a face mask, ensuring physical distancing and avoiding congested places to curb the spread of the viral infection.

She said that about 400 to 500 daily cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Sabah, adding that violation of the SOP was feared of creating new clusters and causing a spike in the daily cases.

“We know that Covid-19 is already in the community now. Even after having received the vaccine, everyone has to adhere to the SOP to curb the spread of the disease” she said, adding that 13 Covid-19 clusters were reported to be still active in Sabah. – Bernama