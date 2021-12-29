Darau assemblyman not leaving Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Darau assemblyman Azhar Matussin is not leaving Warisan and will continue to fight with the party leadership.

Azhar said he would respect the mandate and trust given to him in the last state snap election.

“Peter Anthony’s decision to announce his exit from Warisan was expected earlier, especially with his ongoing court case.

“However, there is a democratic process in this country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, commenting on the departure of Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony.

Azhar, who is also Warisan’s Supreme Council member, said Peter’s decision to form a multiracial party that is friendly to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) would divide the people of Sabah, especially those in the interior.

However, Azhar is confident that the people’s support towards Warisan is still strong despite some of its leaders have left their struggle.

“We will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Sabah as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The passing of amendment in the Dewan Rakyat recently is still not enough. We have not seen the implementation. We still want to resolve other claims involving petroleum, power over land and several other matters,” he said.

Azhar stressed that as a leader, he would not be easily influenced by others and is strongly supporting the current leadership of Warisan.

On Tuesday, Peter and Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim announced that they were leaving Warisan to set up a new party.

Peter said the decision was made after Warisan spread its wings to peninsular.

Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Segama) and Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin) also quit Warisan earlier.

Warisan is left with 17 seats.

In the 2020 snap state election, the party won 23 out of 73 seats.